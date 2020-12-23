Libraries continue valuable services

Since March, the libraries in Page County have collaborated, coming up with ways to keep patrons in the community engaged with the libraries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Dec. 15 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Carrie Falk, Shenandoah Public Library Director, shared an annual summary of the library’s efforts.

Joining Falk were library director Andrew Hoppman, Clarinda Lied Library; Amber Duncan, Essex Lied Library and Barb McCollum, Coin Library.

Falk begins by saying overall numbers were down after libraries in the county had to close to the public for close to six weeks and then offering curbside pick-up only for another month after reopening. She said with the buildings open again, foot traffic remains lower than average.

“So really, on all of our other statistics from visitors to checkouts and other things, we were down about 20%,” said Falk. “We took a big hit on library programs.”

Falk said the libraries were down about 35% in attendance and the number of programs they were able to offer. However, there was a 6% increase in database usage and a 1.6% increase in computer and wi-fi access.