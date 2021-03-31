Legislature prepares for second funnel

As the Iowa Legislature prepared for its second funnel of the 2021 session, Senator Mark Costello and Representative Cecil Dolecheck attended the final legislative briefing of the year March 27 in Clarinda.

Sponsored by the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the briefing was held at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. A crowd of 15 people attended the briefing.

Since the Iowa Legislature is scheduled to conclude its 2021 session April 30, Dolecheck said the second funnel to advance bills was scheduled for April 2.

“In layman’s terms, that means any bill that came from the other chamber has to have passed out of at least one committee in the opposite house to be eligible for debate in the other house,” Dolecheck said.

“We are getting ready for the second funnel of the session for bills to be weeded out or go forward. We’ve been working hard on getting bills over to the House that we want them to get done and vice versa, and running some of the bills out of committee the Senate has sent to us,” Costello said.