Kiwanis Club learns of holiday celebration

Teresa Hill shared her enthusiasm for “Spirit on the Square” with the Clarinda Kiwanis Club during its meeting Nov. 2 at J’s Pizza and Steakhouse. Hill was a guest of Bob Nassen.

The new celebration is to be held Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. She has had a vision for this type of event for some time. Joining her in making it happen are committee members, Tammy Driftmier, Angie Hill, Melinda Eaton, Bethany Muller and Linda Naven.

Although they couldn’t incorporate all the things they would have liked, they are starting with a lighted tree, horse and carriage rides, live music, a cocoa booth, crafts and games.

Hill recalled childhood Christmases and showed a picture of the Santa and sleigh which were on the Scherf family home and have continued to be there with the current owners. Trying to replicate a picture of a municipal tree from 1916, red and green lights have been strung on a large evergreen in the southeast corner of the courtyard and topped with a gold star. The lights will be turned on at the same time as the canopy, signaling the beginning of the Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

A contest to name the tree is in its final round, as individuals were invited to submit entries. The field was narrowed to three and those names will be voted on by all Clarinda school children. A special event for children will be the Weaver family giving away bicycles for two girls and two boys. Wooden Nickels are also being sold to raise money for the Sew and Share Food Pantry.

Andrea Muller reported that she has judges and other details lined up for the Lighted Christmas Parade. Ruth Bowen and Janet Olenius gave out candy for two hours Oct. 29 at the Ghost Walk.

President Rick Finch attended an online leadership chat, inviting others to join in Kiwanis work of serving children. The Clarinda club will cover half the cost of dues the first year and dues are prorated by the month in which one joins. Olenius and her husband, Jim, represented Clarinda Kiwanians at a Division Council meeting in Red Oak Oct. 20.

Poinsettia orders are being taken at this time. Red, white or pink plants are to arrive the first week in December. Orders will be taken until Nov. 23. Anyone missed may phone Elaine Armstrong at 712-542-4050 or 712-303-0267.

The next meeting was Nov. 16. Members were to turn in poinsettia numbers and resume bringing food pantry items as they have in the past.

On Dec.7, they will go to the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum to hear musical numbers by Garfield students of Katie Ridge.

Tony and Chelsea Ewigman have a program for January and Jennifer McCall is arranging a speaker for February.