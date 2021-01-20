 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club donates bears to CRHC, law enforcement
Kiwanis Club Lieutenant Governor Elaine Armstrong, left, presents “Kiwanis Kares” bears to Clarinda Regional Health Center staff members Jennifer Chambers and Bailley Baker, who work in the emergency room. The bears are given to children experiencing a traumatic incident. Bears were also provided to the Clarinda Police Department and the Page County Sheriff's Office. (photo provided by Elaine Armstrong)

The Clarinda Kiwanis Club presented cuddly little bears wearing “Kiwanis Kares” vests to the Clarinda Police, Page County Sheriff and the Clarinda Regional Health Center Dec. 17. They are given to children who are experiencing a traumatic event and need comforting.

The Kiwanis Club also made financial donations earlier in December of $150 to the Clarinda Junior Backpack Program for food-insecure children in the Clarinda Community School System; $125 to the Southwest Iowa Families Adopt a Family program; and $125 to the Clarinda Elves, Anchor Homes and Robin’s Nest, to replace Clarinda Police Operation Blessing.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, members managed to sell and deliver around 450 poinsettia plants as a fundraiser to buy bicycle helmets for third graders and do other service projects that benefit children.

The new meeting schedule for the club is the first and third Wednesdays of the month, at noon via Zoom. The first meeting of the month is to include a speaker and the third a business session.

For the first time since March, the Dec. 2 members had a guest speaker, Beckie Finch, who is the Clarinda Foundation Executive Director soon. Also joining the Zoom meeting was former Clarinda Kiwanian, John Woolson of Indianola, who was the Foundation director until 2012, when Pam Herzberg succeeded him. Herzberg retired at the end of this year.

Finch gave an update on a staffing change, award amounts and grant cycles. Jessica Hoppman is the new office assistant. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded $1.1 million in grants and over $640,000 in scholarships.

