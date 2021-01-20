Kiwanis Club donates bears to CRHC, law enforcement

The Clarinda Kiwanis Club presented cuddly little bears wearing “Kiwanis Kares” vests to the Clarinda Police, Page County Sheriff and the Clarinda Regional Health Center Dec. 17. They are given to children who are experiencing a traumatic event and need comforting.

The Kiwanis Club also made financial donations earlier in December of $150 to the Clarinda Junior Backpack Program for food-insecure children in the Clarinda Community School System; $125 to the Southwest Iowa Families Adopt a Family program; and $125 to the Clarinda Elves, Anchor Homes and Robin’s Nest, to replace Clarinda Police Operation Blessing.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, members managed to sell and deliver around 450 poinsettia plants as a fundraiser to buy bicycle helmets for third graders and do other service projects that benefit children.

The new meeting schedule for the club is the first and third Wednesdays of the month, at noon via Zoom. The first meeting of the month is to include a speaker and the third a business session.