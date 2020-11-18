Kinney named fourth president of IWCC

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA -- The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Daniel Kinney as the fourth president of the storied institution during a meeting Nov. 16. Kinney, who served 11 years as president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, replaces his father, Dr. Dan Kinney, who is retiring after serving 26 years as president.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead such a premier educational institution,” Daniel Kinney said. “It’s also an honor to be following my father, who has committed his life to serving students at the community college level in both Kansas and Iowa. I have big shoes to fill, but I look forward to working with faculty and staff to take Iowa Western to the next level.”
Dr. Daniel Kinney has served as the president of Iowa Central Community College since 2009, leading an institution nationally recognized for its strong academic and innovative approaches to student support services. Under his leadership, Iowa Central Community College has seen significant enrollment, retention and completion growth.
Kinney maintains strong ties to the community and strives to enhance the college’s partnerships with area businesses, community organizations, and nonprofits. He has served on numerous local boards, including Fort Dodge Greater Growth Alliance as the chair, Fort Dodge Chamber as the treasure, Webster City Regional Career Agricultural Academy Board Member, Mid-Iowa Growth Partnership, and many more. He is also very active at the state level and has served on many boards and committees. These include the Regional Workforce Development Board, Iowa Workforce Development Department’s Expanding Iowa’s Workforce Committee, Iowa Workforce Development Future Ready Iowa’s Next Steps Committee, and Iowa Rural Development Council.
Nationally, Kinney has served on a number of committees and boards. He is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Board of Directors and currently chairs the Presidential Advisory Committee for the National Junior College Athletic Association. He has served on the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Diversity and currently serves on the Commission for Student Success.
The NJCAA named Kinney as its 2020 George E. Killian Award of Excellence recipient, which recognizes his accomplishments in improving athletics at the Junior College level. The Iowa Association of Community College Trustees named him as Iowa Outstanding Chief Administrator in 2019, which recognizes the contributions and leadership of community college presidents.
Prior to his appointment as Iowa Central President, he served as the Vice President of Student Services for Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, beginning in November 2007. His duties in that position included overseeing admissions, enrollment, student services, counseling and advising, residence life, athletics, financial aid, student organizations, and dining and catering services.
From 2001 to 2007, Dr. Kinney was Dean of Student Affairs and Athletic Director for Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas, and for two years was the Director of Admissions and Marketing. He has also previously worked as the Assistant Director of Admissions and Scholarships at the University of Kansas, the Inter-fraternity Council Advisor at the University of Kansas, and Admissions Counselor at Washburn University.
Kinney also served in the Kansas Army National Guard from 1989 until 2006, when he retired. He commanded an Engineer Company in combat operations in Iraq in 2005, and received the Bronze Star Medal for his service and leadership.
Kinney received his Associate of Arts from Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas; his Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas; a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas; and a Doctorate of Education in Leadership and Higher Education Administration from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Kinney and his wife Jennifer reside in Fort Dodge and are very active in their community. They have two daughters, Page a senior at Iowa State University and Rylee a freshman at Iowa Western Community College.
