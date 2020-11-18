Kinney named fourth president of IWCC

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA -- The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Daniel Kinney as the fourth president of the storied institution during a meeting Nov. 16. Kinney, who served 11 years as president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, replaces his father, Dr. Dan Kinney, who is retiring after serving 26 years as president.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead such a premier educational institution,” Daniel Kinney said. “It’s also an honor to be following my father, who has committed his life to serving students at the community college level in both Kansas and Iowa. I have big shoes to fill, but I look forward to working with faculty and staff to take Iowa Western to the next level.”

Dr. Daniel Kinney has served as the president of Iowa Central Community College since 2009, leading an institution nationally recognized for its strong academic and innovative approaches to student support services. Under his leadership, Iowa Central Community College has seen significant enrollment, retention and completion growth.