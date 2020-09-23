King joins board for Puppy Jake Foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Puppy Jake Foundation is growing its Board of Directors and is proud to announce two new additions.

First up is Carson King. Kind, a native of Clarinda, is the accidental fundraiser turned philanthropist who sparked a grassroots campaign to raise funds for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. In two and a half weeks, King’s fundraiser was able to collect over $3 million dollars.

Since then he has established his own non-profit organization, the Carson King Foundation, which supports families across Iowa.

“I’m honored to be part of the Board of Puppy Jake that dedicates so much to changing the lives of the Veterans who need it,” King said.

Also joining the Board is Lisa Russell. Russell is the owner of Scuba Creative, a company that provides businesses with an extra set of hands to execute public relations, public affairs and marketing projects.

Support for Puppy Jake is a family affair. In addition to attending fundraising events and volunteering, Russell and her husband, Jeff, have encouraged their children to become involved. Their oldest son, Ben, served on the Youth Board for several years after he raised $250 selling hot chocolate.

“As a long-time Puppy Jake volunteer, I am thrilled to become even more involved in this amazing organization that supports veterans in a meaningful, necessary way,” she said.