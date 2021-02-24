K & K Graphics capitalizes on opportunity

Striking while the iron is hot is an important aspect of launching a successful new business.

That is exactly what Kim Thummel and Kristin Wagoner did in October 2017 when they formed K & K Graphics in Clarinda. The print shop offers screen printing, sublimation, vinyl and embroidery services as well as promotional products and services.

“At that time our kids were back in school and we were stay-at-home moms. We were looking for something to do locally that would work around our families. Spencer’s Shirt Works in Shenandoah was closing and First String in Clarinda was closing, so we saw an opportunity in the market for this type of business,” Thummel said.

The problem was, neither of them had experience with this type of business. Their solution was to go to Texas and receive the training they needed. The result was the creation of a successful business that not only serves Southwest Iowa, but all of the Midwest and now ships throughout the United States.

“Screen printing is an art form. We learned what inks to use with different garments and how to adhere graphics to a lot of fabrics,” Thummel said. “Along with any type of apparel, we can also create a wide variety of promotional products. As a result, we work with several schools, nonprofit organizations, churches and corporate clients.”