Johnston Communication named 2021 Dish Cares Ambassador of the Year

During the recent team summit conference in Las Vegas, Johnston Communications was named the Dish Cares Ambassador of the Year 2021 for Dish Network nationwide.

Dish realizes that local retailers want to be active in their communities where they live and work. The local retailers are recognized for their involvement throughout the year within their communities.

The selection is also based on the number of community support events or programs completed; the number of DISH Cares corporate events participated in; the number of volunteer hours completed/dollars raised for initiative; the percent of staff participation in volunteer events; the number of people served or the impact provided by the nonprofit; and a short description on the creative approach to serving their community. The local retailer must also be nominated by a corporate employee.

Some of the events Johnston Communication participated in were delivering meals on wheels twice a week; sponsoring and serving meals for churches; raising funds for local charities; holding a fundraising program for a local K9 unit; supporting school events, school clubs, Pheasants Forever, local 4-H clubs; and sponsoring race cars for the Adams County Speedway. The company also conducted a toy drive, adopted local families for Christmas, assisted with food drives, made donations to local food banks, and found various other ways of giving back to its community and its customers.

Officials with Johnston Communication said this was an incredible award and honor. They said it showed it is not the size of the town one lives in, but the size of one’s heart that pushes them forward.