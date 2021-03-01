ISU Extension names new Page County director

Seth Kirchner, Chairperson of the Page County Agricultural Extension Council announced today that Dee Dino has been selected to serve as the County Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Page County.

Dino has served as the office assistant for Page County Extension and Outreach for the past year and a half. She began her new duties March 1.

Dino holds a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a Master’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University. She brings experience with business, agriculture and higher education to Page County Extension.

ISU Extension and Outreach brings research-based programming from Iowa State University directly to local counties in:

• Human Sciences

• 4-H & Youth Programming

• Ag & Natural Resources

• Community & Economic Development

Page County Extension and Outreach is governed by the Page County Agricultural Extension Council, made up of nine Page County residents, who serve two to four year terms.

Page County Extension and Outreach welcomes the public to reach out or stop by the Extension Office at 311 East Washington Street in Clarinda to meet Dino and the rest of the dedicated Page County Extension and Outreach staff.