ISU Extension hosts soil fertility, finance meeting

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Montgomery and Page Counties, will host a meeting Dec. 8 focusing on strategies for increasing soil fertility and ways to get the most out of your year-end farm spending.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting will be held at the Clarinda Depot at 923 E. Washington St. in Clarinda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will last approximately two hours and will be facilitated by Tim Christensen, Farm Management Specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Aaron Saeugling, Field Agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Pre-registration is preferred; walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. There is no charge for attending this program. Please practice social distancing, face masks are encouraged.

Contact the Montgomery County Extension office at 712-623-2592 or the Page County Extension office at 712-542-5171 to pre-register or for questions.