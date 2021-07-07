Iowa introduces series of new laws

CHARTER SCHOOLS

The state’s little-used charter school program received a boost in the form of House File 813, which allows for the creation of new taxpayer-funded schools without consent of the local school board.

DIVERSITY TRAINING

Iowa’s public K-12 schools and universities no longer can train staff or teach students using what the legislation calls “divisive topics,” including that an individual by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, that Iowa or the United States is fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist, and others, thanks to House File 802. The new law does not go quite as far as efforts in other states to ban critical race theory, a high-level academic theory built around the premise racism is embedded in many of the country’s systems and policies.

CHILD CARE

Low-income Iowans in the upper threshold for child care assistance no longer have to worry about losing all that assistance once they start making a little more money, thanks to House File 302. The new law addresses the so-called child care cliff by gradually phasing out assistance as an Iowan’s income grows, rather than cutting it all off at once.

LEAVING THE SCENE