Iowa Healthiest State Initiative announces Community Award winners

Clarinda joined the Healthy Hometown Initiative in June of 2019. The program is intended to improve the livability of a community by inspiring its residents to make healthy decisions in their day-to-day lives.

McClarnon represented the Clarinda committee in a Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon that was recorded for virtual awards ceremony that night. During the meeting each of the seven finalists were introduced and some of their accomplishments were noted.

"One of the communities is focusing on having more handicap accessible sidewalks. We are working on that as well. One of our initial priorities was to have better handicap accessibility," McClarnon said.

In order to evaluate the condition of the sidewalks and intersections in Clarinda, a Walking Audit was organized by McClarnon. A total of 16 people participated in the event including Lori Veach, who uses an electric wheelchair and provided input on ways to improve accessibility, and four students from Clarinda Middle School.

"Two of the most valuable things about the Walking Audit were having the four middle school students and Lori Veach involved. It was great to get the perspective of the students and Lori gave us the perspective of a person in a wheelchair. I consider those very valuable parts of the committee meetings we've had so far," McClarnon said.