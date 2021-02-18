Iowa Capitol Digest

It would limit congressional pay increases, eliminate the current congressional health care system and void all contracts with past and present members of Congress.

HJR 9 calls for a constitutional convention for the express purpose of amending the Constitution to “impose fiscal restraints ... and limit the federal government’s power and jurisdiction.”

“I think if people are concerned about Congress’ compensation, they should be quite happy right now because we are not seeing increases in congressional compensation at all,” said Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City.

Bohannan, who teaches in the University of Iowa College of Law, warned that a constitutional convention could have far-ranging impact well beyond the intent of the resolutions’ sponsors.

“It could wipe out the Constitution and replace it with something else,” she said.

A convention could undo freedom of speech, gun rights and other parts of the Bill of Rights. “It’s way too big a risk to take,” she said.

Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, thought there are enough safeguards to prevent that. Thirty-four states are needed to call a constitutional convention, and changes would have to be ratified by 38 states.