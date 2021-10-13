Iowa author visits Page County libraries

While in Page County, McCann plans to share her books “Prisoners of War in Iowa” and “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.” On Monday, Oct. 25, McCann will be at the Shenandoah Public Library at 2:15 p.m. and Clarinda Lied Library at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, she will be at the Essex Lied Library at 5 p.m.

McCann said she found that a lot of people did not know there were POW camps in Iowa.

“We had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa between 1942 and 1946,” said McCann. “Most people know nothing about this.”

McCann said Clarinda and Algona were both locations for what she called the main POW camps, and then there were 19 other camps throughout Iowa. She said the camp in Clarinda held about 3,000 prisoners. While researching the book, she talked with people who knew some of the prisoners. She discovered many people around Shenandoah and Clarinda made lifelong friendships, and some that had been in the POW camps returned to Iowa with their families to visit.

“That’s a big part of all of my books,” said McCann. “I am able to talk to people that can tell me what happened.”