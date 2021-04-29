Investigation leads to K-2 contraband discovery at CCF

Through a large-scale investigation and search of the Clarinda Correctional Facility, prison officials and employees have uncovered a significant amount of evidence and material laced with the dangerous synthetic drug known at K-2 or synthetic marijuana that has come through the U.S. mail system. This is part of a national trend that jails and prisons have been battling across the country.

Prison officials have been aware of the rising rates of contraband introduction through the inmate mail system over the past year, and have been actively planning and implementing steps to adapt and reduce the increasing rates of drug-related overdoses inside the prisons. For example, the department has recently modified its policy surrounding sending a publication to an inmate after a book was discovered to have been contaminated with synthetic drugs that was sent through a book retailer.

Last week, security, treatment and medical staff at the Clarinda Correctional Facility began noticing a sudden increase in the number of inmates experiencing symptoms consistent with those that have consumed a narcotic. The prison began placing those with observable symptoms on a restricted status for medical observation and investigation.

