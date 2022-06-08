Invenergy requests decision on wind project application

Invenergy will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at The Waterfalls Wedding Venue in Farragut to review the details of the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project and answer questions local citizens may have about the project.

Mark Crowl, a development manager with Invenergy, announced the meeting May 31 while meeting with the Page County Board of Supervisors. Crowl then proposed the board consider voting on the proposed wind project during its meeting June 14.

“We are planning to do a public meeting where myself and Isaac (Lamppa, who also attended the meeting Tuesday,) can give a presentation about the project. Everything that was included in our application. Then also bring in a bunch of subject matter experts that can answer a lot of detailed questions as well,” Crowl said.

A large crowd was on hand in the Page Room, located on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda, as well as on Zoom, to listen to the discussion between the Board of Supervisors and the officials from Invenergy. During the public comments at the start of the meeting, seven individuals also shared views related to the proposed wind project.

During her comments, Ashley Urkoski said the Supervisors had stated previously the board would hold a public meeting once a formal project was presented. She also voiced concerns with the process used to collect an environmental study for the project and urged the board to closely evaluate the results of that study.

After learning of the public meeting planned by Invenergy, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he did not believe that event would constitute the meeting the board had discussed holding.

“A public meeting is not one held by the salesmen to sell their wares. That’s not a public meeting with their experts. That’s a meeting of the company in public, but it’s not a public governmental decision meeting,” Holmes said.

“I think it would,” Supervisor Chuck Morris said. “Why not?”

Holmes responded that Page County would not be hosting the meeting June 13.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said there has been a great deal of discussion during public meetings about the proposed wind project over the last four years. However, Armstrong said a formal public hearing is not required for the board to act on the submitted application.

“If anybody feels like they have not had a fair chance to visit with anyone on this subject, I would welcome them to give a call to anybody they want. We’ve had plenty of public comment time at plenty of meetings. We have been discussing this, I believe, since 2018 in our board meetings. We’ve heard from a lot of different people. We’ve don’t a lot of research,” Armstrong said.

Holmes said the board should take more than two weeks to seriously consider the full details of the project application.

“This is a big deal here. This isn’t some temporary little one-year decision,” Holmes said.

“I think we discussed public meetings. We never discussed a public hearing. There is no public hearing necessary on this. It’s going to be a decision that’s going to be made by a vote of the Supervisors. A public hearing has nothing to do with this,” Armstrong said.

Like Urkoski, Mary Ann Gibson also discussed the environmental study completed for the project during the public comment portion of the meeting Tuesday. Gibson said she was concerned about the impact the project would have on local wildlife and especially bald eagles nesting in the area.

Therefore, Holmes questioned Crowl about where to find the results of the environmental study. Crowl said there was an environmental section in the application.

Holmes said he would like to have a complete copy of the environmental study to review. Crowl agreed to provide Holmes with that information.

Morris then asked Crowl why the final proposal had reduced the total number of turbines in the project to 28.

“In between the time when we filed the application, just based on a handful of questions and some concerns that popped up, we looked at the layout. We continued to look at it. We had a couple conversations with folks in and around the area, and removed a couple of turbines. It might have been a decision that would be slightly more impactful than others. So, we wanted to make sure we put our best foot forward as we go through this process to, not only say that I’m listening to people and we’re listening to people, but also kind of making those adjustments as we go,” Crowl said.

Following the discussions Tuesday, no action was taken by the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed project.