Hy-Vee donates hand sanitizer to school

Employees from Clarinda Hy-Vee visited the Clarinda Community School District last week to donate 2,500 personal-sized hand sanitizers in an effort to help schools stay germ-free during cold and flu season.
Hy-Vee is committed to providing communities and families with everything they need to make it through cold and flu season, and this hand sanitizer donation will help ensure classrooms are well stocked with supplies to help reduce the spread of germs.
In all, Hy-Vee is donating more than 42,000 personal-sized hand sanitizers across 19 different school districts throughout its eight-state region.
