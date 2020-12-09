Humane Society receives special holiday donation

The Southwest Iowa Humane Society in Clarinda recently received an unexpected holiday donation from a teenager in Pennsylvania.

Avery Sontheimer, 13, of Corry, Pennsylvania, mailed a $5 gift card to assist the facility with its expenses. Sontheimer included a letter with the Christmas card and donation she sent explaining she had established a program entitled Avery’s Pawsitive Change to assist shelters like Clarinda.

“I started my own mission back in March of donating gift cards to random animal shelters and you were one of the places I picked,” Sontheimer wrote in the letter.

Though she realized the $5 gift card was “not much,” Sontheimer was confident the shelter could put the donation to good use. She said the card could help purchase day to day essentials like a small bag of dog food, treats, toys and cleaning supplies.

Sontheimer wrote her dream is to eventually open her own animal shelter because she realizes there are many animals that need the care and help such facilities can provide. Those shelters can provide a home for animals that otherwise would be neglected.

“I’m thankful for people like you who run an animal shelter to help animals. You have a hard job every day and most times it’s overlooked by many people. I hope this brightens your day and know someone is thinking of you. You truly are some animal’s hero every day. So, if you ever doubt your job, don’t because someone like me looks up to someone like you,” Sontheimer wrote in the letter.