Hull displays passion for welfare of Clarinda

In 2017, Lisa Hull made a decision that changed Clarinda politics forever.

Hull had been elected to the Clarinda City Council in 2011 and was reelected to the council in 2015. However, two years later, Hull opted to forgo the remainder of her term to run for mayor after Gordon Kokenge announced he would not be running for the position.

Hull emerged victorious in the election and took office Jan. 1, 2018, as the first female mayor of Clarinda. She completed her four-year term as mayor Dec. 22 when she presided over the final Clarinda City Council meeting of the year.

In recognition of her service to Clarinda, the Clarinda Herald-Journal is pleased to announce Hull has been selected as our Person of the Year for 2021.

“A lot of people don’t really understand the role of the mayor. As mayor, you are on call 24/7. If someone has a problem they don’t care what time it is, they are going to call the mayor. She was very good about dealing with the citizens and would contact me if something did need to be done,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “Lisa has meant a lot to Clarinda. She brought a different perspective to the position. I am all about gender balance and having a female mayor brings a different point of view to the city. She has been absolutely wonderful for the city.”

When Hull was elected mayor in 2017, Craig Hill was appointed to the city council to fill the final two years of her vacant term. Hill was then reelected to the council two years ago.

Hill said he learned a great deal from Hull during the four years they served on the council together. Hill said Hull was very thorough and knowledgeable of the ordinances and policies the city had to contend with.

“I liked working with Lisa. She seemed to have everything well organized. I also liked her common sense approach to city business,” Hill said.

In July, Hull announced she would not be seeking a second term for mayor. Hull said she needs to focus her time on her business, CL Fabrication, which she owns along with her husband Curtis Hull, and her family.

Following that announcement, Hill said he made the decision to run for mayor and was elected to the position in November. He said Hull encouraged him to run for the position and he is hopeful he can live up to the standards she set while in office.

“Being the first female mayor of Clarinda was quite an accomplishment for her. But what she did for Clarinda during that time was outstanding. She was a great asset to the city and it was clear the people had confidence in her. She really distinguished herself,” Hill said.

If raising a family, owning a business and serving as mayor were not enough to keep Hull busy, she also serves as a member of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. She joined the CEDC Board of Directors in 2015, and served as president of the organization from 2016 through 2020. Hull then served as vice president this year.

Amy McQueen was hired as the CEDC Executive Director last year. She said Hull took time out of her busy schedule to bring her up to speed on the organization and the projects it was focusing on.

“She is a plethora of information. She is able to recall dates and details, which really helped get established in my position. She encouraged me to do the hard research so I would understand how we got to the level we’re at now and what we need to focus on to continue moving forward,” McQueen said.

Through her role as mayor and her involvement with CEDC, McQueen said Hull was able to solidify the relationship between the city and the organization. McQueen said the two entities are now cooperating well with one another and Hull was instrumental in forging that relationship.

“Lisa has a passion for this town and wants to see Clarinda succeed. That is evident in the time she puts in on projects both on the economic development side and the city side,” McQueen said.

During her tenure as mayor, McClarnon said Hull has helped oversee several key projects that will benefit Clarinda and its residents for many years to come. At the top of that list is the construction of the $15.5 million Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Hull has also been a proponent of capital projects planning. McClarnon said this has led to the completion of $2.3 million in street improvement projects and the replacement of 20 aging fire hydrants in the city.

McClarnon said Hull also put her finance degree to good use to assist the city in finalizing its annual fiscal budget while maintaining a competitive levy rate. He said Hull was also instrumental in the move of City Hall to the downtown square and promoted the importance of the Sister City relationship between Clarinda and Tamana, Japan.

“She was also the first mayor I worked with that wanted to keep office hours at City Hall. She wanted to be there so people could talk to her and she could get to know them on a more personal level,” McClarnon said.

That same desire to connect with people on a personal level has made Hull a highly regarded ambassador for Clarinda.

“As mayor, Lisa represented the city whenever she was outside the city, and she represented Clarinda very well. Serving on the IEDA board also allowed her to represent Clarinda well,” McClarnon said.

“Lisa takes her passion for Clarinda wherever she goes. Her relationship with Debi Durham at IEDA has put Clarinda on the map for some important projects,” McQueen said.

As a result, Hill said Hull would be missed and he hopes she remains connected to the community.

“Lisa is certainly someone to look up to. She puts people before herself a lot of the time and is genuinely a caring person. She very much deserves she honor because she can walk down the street and everyone knows who she is. She really does care about the future of Clarinda,” McQueen said.

“Serving as mayor is a thankless job. So I have really appreciated the time I have been able to spend with her and would like to thank her for her service,” McClarnon said.