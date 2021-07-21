Hull announces she will not seek re-election as mayor

Lisa Hull is nearing the completion of her four-year term as the first female mayor of Clarinda. Hull took office Jan. 1, 2018, after previously serving as a council member.
However, during the mayor communications portions of the July 14 Clarinda City Council meeting, Hull announced she will not be seeking re-election to the position in November. Her term as mayor expires Dec. 31.
“It has been an honor to be the first female mayor of Clarinda. It was an honor to be elected to that position, but after four years as mayor and 11 years in our business, CL Fabrication, I’m needed more at (work). My boys need me there doing more,” Hull said.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a request from Glenn Miller Birthplace President Marvin Negley to close West Clark Street from 16th Street to 17th Street Aug. 21 for an outdoor concert to be held at the Glenn Miller Museum. The street will be closed at 5 p.m. in order to set up for the 6:30 p.m. concert.
The musical group “Raptor” from Offutt Air Force Base will be presenting the concert. The group is the commercial music ensemble of the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band. American Legion Sergy Post 98 of Clarinda will open the concert with the ceremonial “Presentation of Colours.”
“Sonriser’s (Popcorn) is going to have food for people to eat and we would like to set chairs out in the street,” Negley said.
Discussions were also held Wednesday regarding the recent increase in advertising signs being placed on residential properties in Clarinda.
“I’ve noticed some of the local businesses and industries have been putting up some signs in the yards of their employees’ residences. I sympathize with the problem they’re having trying to find (employees), but there are ordinances that people need to follow,” council member Craig Hill said. “They’re located in the right-of-ways. They’re located in residential areas. This is not permitted by the City Council.”
Hull said she was also aware of the problem with advertising signs being placed in residential neighborhoods.
“The biggest thing is it looks kind of trashy when you have all those signs all over everyone’s yard,” Hull said.
Since the city becomes liable for signs placed in the right-of-way, Hull said the city must regulate what the signs say to ensure they are not defamatory.
Therefore, Hull and Hill encouraged the businesses to contact City Hall to learn the rules and obtain the necessary permit to display signs in areas of the city zoned for commercial use. There is a $5 fee for a sign permit.
Given the difference in tax structures for residential and commercial properties, Hull said a commercial sign of any kind should not be placed on a residential property.
“You have to follow the rules. You have to follow the ordinances and they’re there for a reason,” Hull said.
“We need to protect the other residents and their properties. So we just need to follow the rules,” Hill said.
A resolution allowing an administrative budget transfer for the fiscal year that ended June 30 was also approved during the meeting. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the total amount of the transfer was $1,111,532.67.
Included in the transfer was Local Option Sales Tax revenue that must be kept in a special revenue fund until the end of the fiscal year. Then, the money may be transferred to specific segments of the city budget as previously designated by local voters.
Clarinda budgeted to receive $475,000 in LOST revenue. However, the city actually received $753,000 in revenue or $278,000 more than expected.
“Local Option Sales Tax, I’m telling you, it was a great year for that. That’s why we’re so favorable in our General Fund,” McClarnon said. “During the pandemic, that just shows that people did support local (businesses). I was very, very happy to see that happen and I hope it continues.”
McClarnon said 55% of the revenue is applied to property tax relief less a debt payment for the Lied Public Library. However, this was the final year for that debt payment.
“The library is now all paid off, so that will be the last time we have that stipulation,” McClarnon said.
The public safety and street funds each receive 20% of the LOST revenue. The remaining 5% is for economic development.
In other business, the council approved the appointment of Randy Davison to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board with a term ending June 30, 2024. McClarnon also announced that Ed Geeding has resigned from his duties with the Clarinda Trees Forever Committee and the Lied Public Library Board of Trustees.