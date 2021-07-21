Hull announces she will not seek re-election as mayor

Discussions were also held Wednesday regarding the recent increase in advertising signs being placed on residential properties in Clarinda.

“I’ve noticed some of the local businesses and industries have been putting up some signs in the yards of their employees’ residences. I sympathize with the problem they’re having trying to find (employees), but there are ordinances that people need to follow,” council member Craig Hill said. “They’re located in the right-of-ways. They’re located in residential areas. This is not permitted by the City Council.”

Hull said she was also aware of the problem with advertising signs being placed in residential neighborhoods.

“The biggest thing is it looks kind of trashy when you have all those signs all over everyone’s yard,” Hull said.

Since the city becomes liable for signs placed in the right-of-way, Hull said the city must regulate what the signs say to ensure they are not defamatory.

Therefore, Hull and Hill encouraged the businesses to contact City Hall to learn the rules and obtain the necessary permit to display signs in areas of the city zoned for commercial use. There is a $5 fee for a sign permit.