House fire starts busy weekend for Clarinda Fire Department

During the first 10 days of April, the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department responded to 16 calls including a house fire Friday, April 8, that has left a local family homeless.

Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said the department was dispatched to 511 N. 10th St. in Clarinda at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The house was owned by Maggie Eighmy. The tenants were Brianna and Cove Van Fosson and their three children. However, Williams said no one was home at the time of the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the front porch on the southwest corner of the house. After knocking down the blaze on the exterior of the house, Williams said members of the department entered the home to conduct an interior attack.

“We had the fire under control in about 15 minutes,” Williams said. “The fire extended into the house and gutted most of the first floor. There was severe heat and smoke damage. During our search, we discovered two cats perished in the fire.”

Williams said the fire also reached the attic of the house. Once the fire was under control, he said the department remained on scene for 90 minutes to make sure the flames were fully extinguished and no hot spots rekindled.

However, the fire department had to return to the home at 6:57 a.m. Saturday, April 9, when it was discovered a couch had started burning. The couch was removed and the flare-up was quickly extinguished.

Assisting at the scene Friday were members of the Clarinda Police Department, Clarinda Emergency Medical Services, and the Page County Sheriff’s Department. Also assisting with turning off the utilities and water to the home were MidAmerican Energy Company, Alliant Energy and PeopleService.

Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert was also on scene Friday. Williams said Grebert notified the American Red Cross of the fire, and the agency has contacted the family about offering assistance.

Williams said the fire was caused by discarded smoking material in the porch area. The house is considered a total loss.

The house fire marked the start of an extremely busy weekend for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. The department responded to nine calls in the span of three days with seven of those calls being grass fires.

“It’s just that time of year. It was not real windy, but it is pretty dry out there. It is that way throughout the whole area,” Williams said.

In all, the fire department responded to six calls on Saturday. The first call was received at 6:57 a.m. when the house fire rekindled. The final call of the day was received at 5:10 p.m.

“I have to give our guys a lot of credit. They did a great job of responding and gave up most of their weekend when they could have been with their families,” Williams said.