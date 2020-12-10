House advances bill to rename Clarinda Post Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Dec. 10, the U.S. House of Representatives advanced legislation authored by Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) to rename the U.S. Post Office in Clarinda in honor of Jessie Field Shambaugh, the former school superintendent from Page County and longtime Iowa educator known to many as the ‘Mother of 4-H.’

“Growing up as a 4-H kid, I was taught values of leadership, engagement, and community that I carry with me today – values that have been instilled in millions of 4-H’ers. I’m proud to be able to honor the contributions of an exemplary Iowan, and I’m pleased we’re one step closer to cementing her place in the heart of Page County,” said Rep. Axne. “Jessie Field Shambaugh – or ‘Miss Jessie’ to her students – was a trailblazer, educator, mother, author, and radio contributor – and someone who has left a legacy not just in Iowa, but across the country.”

In July, Rep. Axne unveiled the bill at an event with Jessie Field Shambaugh’s grandson, Seth Watkins, as well as representatives from 4-H and local leaders at the American Legion Post 98 in Clarinda.

