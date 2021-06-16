Holmes reports on results of Page County Jail survey

After the Page County Board of Supervisors hired The Samuels Group to study a potential jail project, Supervisor Jacob Holmes recently had a chance to participate in a survey of the existing Page County Jail.

Holmes reported on the survey during the June 8 meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Even though the jail is more than 80 years old, Holmes was impressed with how structurally sound the jail still is.

“It is amazing how solid the building actually is,” Holmes said.

However, he said there are issues with the electrical and plumbing systems in the facility. He also found an important issue that needs to be addressed whether or not the county proceeds with a jail project.

“One of the problems that stuck out to me is our video surveillance is weak. It could be a potential liability. Cameras aren’t a very expensive thing and protect a lot. Especially in that department,” Holmes said.

Although the Page County Jail was designed to have 35 beds, Holmes said the average daily population seems to be declining. The population use to be 20 or more people, but now those figures have dropped to a daily average of 13 males and two females.