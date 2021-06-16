Holmes reports on results of Page County Jail survey

After the Page County Board of Supervisors hired The Samuels Group to study a potential jail project, Supervisor Jacob Holmes recently had a chance to participate in a survey of the existing Page County Jail.
Holmes reported on the survey during the June 8 meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.
Even though the jail is more than 80 years old, Holmes was impressed with how structurally sound the jail still is.
“It is amazing how solid the building actually is,” Holmes said.
However, he said there are issues with the electrical and plumbing systems in the facility. He also found an important issue that needs to be addressed whether or not the county proceeds with a jail project.
“One of the problems that stuck out to me is our video surveillance is weak. It could be a potential liability. Cameras aren’t a very expensive thing and protect a lot. Especially in that department,” Holmes said.
Although the Page County Jail was designed to have 35 beds, Holmes said the average daily population seems to be declining. The population use to be 20 or more people, but now those figures have dropped to a daily average of 13 males and two females.
In order to build a new jail of similar size, Holmes said he was told by officials with The Samuels Group that it would cost the county between $10 million and $15 million.
Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris, however, said Page County could reduce those costs if a dispatch center was not included in the construction of the new facility. Along those same lines, Morris said other costs savings may be found if the county is able to refine the bid specifications so all the potential contractors are bidding to perform the same work with the same materials.
“We need to do an RFP and get all the bidders to have their people sharpen their pencils because I think we can get to that point. With the spike in all these building supplies, and the supply chain problems, I think, and maybe not that far along, we’re going to get into an area where we have some contractors that are hungry,” Morris said.