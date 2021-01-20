Holmes proposes reducing Supervisors salaries

In a nine-county study that he supplied to Holmes, Morris said the per capita cost of each supervisor in Page County was lower than the counties included in the study.

“The per capita cost in Page County is $2.41,” said Morris. “The average of the nine counties is $3.10. So we’re under the average per capita cost. When you run a business, it costs a lot more money to run a million-dollar business than it does a $20,000 a year business.”

Morris felt the per capita cost of what tax payers are getting was a good value. He added to continue attracting quality candidates for the supervisor’s job; the county needed to stay up on salaries.

Holmes replied that plenty of qualified people were interested in the supervisor job during the last election at the current salary. He thinks of the supervisor’s position as a service for the county and taxpayers, not a full-time job.

“And to that point, this has been a tough year and when I sit here and Alan sits here and you sit here and you get a room full of people that say you’re a liar and they get in your face and scream at you that’s beyond public service,” said Morris. “That’s going to drive people out of public service, so you better have some money on the table to pay people.”