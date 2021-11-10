Hillside Missionary Church continues participation in Operation Christmas Child

Something as ordinary as a shoebox is capable of changing the life of an underprivileged child this holiday season.

Since 2010, Hillside Missionary Church in Clarinda has been collecting shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts for children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child. The program is sponsored by the relief organization Samaritan's Purse.

"A few years before that we had someone who was coming to our Awana kids' club and they asked if we had heard of it. We promoted it and several people started packing shoeboxes, but we had to take them to Nebraska City because that was the closet collection point at that time. So we thought maybe we should be a collection point," Laura Tally, drop-off team leader, said.

Operation Christmas Child was established in 1993 by Samaritan's Purse. Over that time the program has provided shoeboxes for more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2021 the organization is hoping to collect an additional 9.7 million shoeboxes.

"Their mission is to share God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. The purpose of the boxes is to open the door in order to share the Word of God," Tally said. "We have had reports that this is the first gift some of these children had ever received. It's a fabulous program."