Herzberg witnesses key milestones as Supervisor

The fourth bridge was at A Avenue north of Shenandoah. That bridge spans the Nodaway River. Herzberg estimated the cost of each bridge at $2 million.

“We are also getting designs for two more bridges, but it will be a couple of years before they will be built. They are both on the Nishnabotna River with one being north of Essex and the other west of Essex,” Herzberg said. “It had been many years since we built any large bridges. When we get those done, we should be in good shape for a long time.”

The final project Herzberg said he was proud to be involved in was storing the clock in the clock tower of the Page County Courthouse to working order. Since the original manufacturer was out of business, Herzberg said he worked closely with John Lisle of Clarinda to locate a company in Kentucky that had the necessary motors and gear boxes to repair the clocks.

However, as the end of his fourth term on the board approached, Herzberg said he realized it was time to make a change in his life and retire from political life.

“Sixteen years is long enough for one person to be in office. I have enjoyed it very much and I don’t know where those 16 years went. It was so fast it was unbelievable, but I guess when you enjoy it time goes fast,” Herzberg said.