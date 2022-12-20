Hearing set in legal battle over wind energy in Page County

A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023, in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Western Division that could determine jurisdiction over an ongoing lawsuit related to the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

A group of 12 Page County residents living in the area impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project filed their initial petition Sept. 19 in the Iowa District Court for Page County. A request for a temporary restraining order was then filed Sept. 26 in an effort to stop the Page County Board of Supervisors from moving forward with the wind project.

However, representatives from the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney then filed a notice of removal Oct. 18 requesting the case be moved from the Iowa District Court of Page County to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Western Division. Ahlers and Cooney represents Page County; the Page County Board of Supervisors as a whole and individually; Page County Engineer James King; and Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen, who are named as respondents in the case.

Nearly a month later, on Nov. 16, Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer, who serve as co-counsel for the petitioners, filed a brief in federal court requesting the case be remanded back to the Iowa District Court of Page County.

Despite the burdensome and costly litigation that has already occurred in the case, Sporer said in a press release issued Dec. 15 his clients are pleased with the promptness with which the upcoming hearing was set.

"We are very pleased that the court has set a Jan. 6 hearing," Sporer said.

In order to move on to the substance of the petitioners' case — that it is currently illegal to construct wind turbines in Page County — Shearer said the matter of jurisdiction must be resolved. As a result, he said there has been a flurry of filing made in the case in a relatively short time.

"This case is not yet 90 days old, and we are already on file number 61 in federal court and there are roughly another dozen filings in state court. That means that a filing is made in this case nearly every other day. Yet we still do not know which court will hear this case. Our filings argue that the actual financial cost on petitioners as well as the cost of public trust in its elected is onerous," Shearer said in the Dec. 15 press release.

In October of 2019, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a county ordinance establishing the regulations for the development of proposed wind projects in the county. The proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project would result in the construction of 28 wind turbines in Page County if finalized.