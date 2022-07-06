Hagedorn presents virtual program on atomic-era spy born in Iowa

Author Ann Hagedorn will present a virtual author visit at 6:30 p.m. July 11 in conjunction with the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

During the program Hagedorn will be discussing her book, “Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away” for which she was nominated for an Edgar Award. People may view the program or request a Zoom link to the presentation.

The book is about George Koval, who was born in Iowa. In 1932, his parents, Russian Jews who had emigrated because of anti-Semitism, decided to return home to live out their socialist ideals. Koval, who was as committed to socialism as they were, went with them.

There, Koval was recruited by the Soviet Army as a spy and returned to the United States in 1940. A gifted science student, he enrolled at Columbia University, where he knew scientists soon to join the Manhattan Project, America’s atom bomb program.

After being drafted into the U.S. Army, Koval used his scientific background and connections to secure an assignment at a site where plutonium and uranium were produced to fuel the atom bomb. There, and later in a second top-secret location, he had full access to all facilities, and he passed highly sensitive information to Moscow.

There were hundreds of spies in the U.S. during World War II, but Koval was the only Soviet military spy with security clearances in the atomic-bomb project. The ultimate sleeper agent, he was an all-American boy who had played baseball, loved Walt Whitman’s poetry, and mingled freely with fellow Americans.

After the war, Koval got away without a scratch. It is indisputable that his information landed in the right hands in Moscow. In 1949, Soviet scientists produced a bomb identical to America’s years earlier than U.S. experts expected.

Hagedorn has been a staff writer for The Wall Street Journal as well as teaching writing at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She is the author of Wild Ride, Ransom, Beyond the River, Savage Peace, Invisible Soldiers, and Sleeper Agent.