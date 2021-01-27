Gypsy Charm Boutique celebrates anniversary

In addition, Herzberg said it took her time to forge a good working relationship with her customers in Lincoln.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My clients are different in Lincoln than here. Since Clarinda is my hometown, I know more people and that makes it easier to be more personable,” Herzberg said.

However, Herzberg had no idea that a month after opening the Gypsy Charm Boutique and Salon she would be confronted with the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of all personal care businesses, such as boutiques and salons, in the state. I similar order was made in Nebraska on April 9.

“Since the Clarinda shop was new, you still have to prove yourself. When you are trying to do that and the pandemic hits, it doesn’t make it easy. 2020 was certainly a year that tested people’s strengths,” Herzberg said.

Since Gypsy Charm Boutique and Salon was a new business that had not been open in 2019, Herzberg said the boutique did not qualify for the pandemic relief funding that was made available. The shutdown continued until May 15 in Iowa and until May 4 in Nebraska.