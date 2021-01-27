Gypsy Charm Boutique celebrates anniversary

After a year of trials and tribulations, Gypsy Charm Boutique and Salon in Clarinda is ready to celebrate its one year anniversary.
Owned by Ashley Herzberg, the boutique is located at 203 E. Main St. The business held its grand opening Feb. 8, 2020.
“It has always been my goal to find an old building in my hometown and open my own boutique. I came across this building last October (2019) and fell in love with it,” Herzberg said.
After graduating from Clarinda High School in 2003, Herzberg attended Capitol School of Hairstyling and Esthetics in Omaha, Neb. For the past 12 years she has also owned and operated Estella A Salon in Lincoln, Neb.
Although Herzberg moved back to Clarinda nine years ago, he has continued travel back to Lincoln to run her business. With the opening of her boutique in Clarinda, she now spends two days a week in Lincoln and three days in Clarinda.
“I am a very suborn person. Once I moved home I refused to give that up. Lincoln is my go to. It’s kind of my second home and I have a good client base. Still, I wanted something here to keep me busy and I like to try new things,” Herzberg said.
With her experience at Estella A Salon, Herzberg learned that each customer is different and she had gained an understanding of how to meet those individual needs. That is a lesson she is now able to apply at Gypsy Charm Boutique and Salon.
In addition, Herzberg said it took her time to forge a good working relationship with her customers in Lincoln.
“My clients are different in Lincoln than here. Since Clarinda is my hometown, I know more people and that makes it easier to be more personable,” Herzberg said.
However, Herzberg had no idea that a month after opening the Gypsy Charm Boutique and Salon she would be confronted with the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of all personal care businesses, such as boutiques and salons, in the state. I similar order was made in Nebraska on April 9.
“Since the Clarinda shop was new, you still have to prove yourself. When you are trying to do that and the pandemic hits, it doesn’t make it easy. 2020 was certainly a year that tested people’s strengths,” Herzberg said.
Since Gypsy Charm Boutique and Salon was a new business that had not been open in 2019, Herzberg said the boutique did not qualify for the pandemic relief funding that was made available. The shutdown continued until May 15 in Iowa and until May 4 in Nebraska.
Once her businesses were able to reopen, Herzberg said it still took time for her clients to feel comfortable enough to return. In the meantime, she focused on offering online sales promotions and the sale of gift cards.
Herzberg said started to see a turnaround in customer numbers in November and December as people were getting ready for the holidays. However, she said the winter weather makes January and February are traditionally slower months before spring arrives in March.
Herzberg estimated she is only seeing 60% of her client base currently in Lincoln.
“I have been doing whatever I needed to do to keep both businesses going,” Herzberg said. “Once the shutdown was over people still were not going out and not spending money. I think all the local businesses would agree sales are dramatically different in 2020 to 2019.”
Given the challenges of the last year, Herzberg said she is exhilarated by the idea of celebrating her one year anniversary. An open house will be held Feb. 6. Along with serving refreshments, Herzberg plans to offer various door prizes and store discounts during the event.
“We made it through the pandemic and are still open. We had our struggles, but I’m super excited to celebrate our one year anniversary,” Herzberg said.