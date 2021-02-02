Green resigns as Clarinda principal

Denise Green, principal for grades seven through 12 in the Clarinda School District, will be leaving the position at the end of the current school year.

Her resignation was accepted by the Board of Education at a special meeting Feb. 1.

Green, a CHS graduate, was hired for the job in 2018, replacing Teresa Nook.

During Green’s time as principal, seventh and eighth grades were moved from the middle school to the high school building. She also has been involved in implementing instructional procedures formulated by the district in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting after the meeting, Superintendent Chris Bergman praised Green for her service to the district, noting her efforts at enhancing “21st century skills” for students.

Prior to coming to Clarinda, Green was the PK-12 principal in the South Page School District for nine years. Before having that job, she was the PK-4 principal at South Page. In addition, she was the district’s technology coordinator for 13 years.