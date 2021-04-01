Grassley tours H&H Trailer, holds town hall meeting

Bipartisanship was also one of the key points discussed by Grassley during the town hall meeting Thursday. Since taking office, Grassley said President Biden had one major chance to show his support for bipartisan legislation.

However, in that instance in February, Grassley said the Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill directly along party lines.

"It didn't need to be that way because we had passed five bills helping the economy and the unemployed, and helping fight the virus, all by 90 plus votes in the United States Senate," Grassley said. "Ten Republican Senators, I wasn't one of them but I would have been glad to be one of them, asked for a meeting with the President to see if they could work out some compromise on what needed to be done in February for some additional help. They would not sit down and compromise at all. So it ended up passing on a purely party line vote."

Grassley said he has known Biden, who served in the Senate with Grassley, for 30 years. During that time he said Biden was always willing to work in a bipartisan manner.