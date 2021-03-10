Grant aids NVHM in reopening

The Nodaway Valley Historical Museum in Clarinda has been awarded an Iowa Arts and Culture Recovery Grant.

Awarded in December 2020, the grants were presented to non-profit organizations, live music venues and government agencies and organizations. The Nodaway Valley Historical Museum plans to use the funds as part of an effort to reopen the facility in a safe and sustainable fashion given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with heartfelt appreciation that the board recognizes and thanks the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the sponsor of this impactful grant,” NVHM curator Trish Bergren said.

Bergren said the health and safety of Clarinda and the surrounding community has been of the utmost importance of the museum during the pandemic. After monitoring the impact of the virus, the Board of Directors has decided to reopen the museum April 3.

“We will be open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep the museum open,” Bergren said.