Grand reopening, ribbon cutting set for new Clarinda City Hall
Grand reopening, ribbon cutting set for new Clarinda City Hall

HJ - Standard Clarinda City Hall New

Please join the city of Clarinda, Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors for the Grand Reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Clarinda City Hall, at 101 North 15th St., on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Refreshments and tours will be available for the general public.

The new city hall location was made possible after Bank Iowa completed an extensive new building project on the southwest corner of the downtown square in Clarinda. As part of the arrangement, the city was given the former location to establish a city hall location closer to downtown.

The renovations needed to convert the former bank into Clarinda City Hall were completed by the staff of the Clarinda Public Works Department. Also assisting with the renovation process were students enrolled in the Clarinda High School trades program.

