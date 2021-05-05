Gowing wins award from Iowa Rural Water Association

As the business expanded beyond Page County and into Missouri, Gowing suggested a name change from Page 1 Rural Water District to Southwest Regional Water District, which better describes their service area.

Another area of growth under Gowing has been the evolution of the district’s water supply. Page I Rural Water District originally contracted with Clarinda as its sole water source. In 1995, the district added the city of Red Oak as a water source. To ensure continued good quality water from the Clarinda water source, they helped to finance $ 4.5 million of the city’s water treatment plant in 2005. Southwest Regional Water District is currently in the process of completing a well project in Montgomery County for an additional water supply. This project consists of two new Dakota Sandstone wells that will be operated by SWRWD.

When Gowing became manager, one of his main goals was to pay off the original 40-year $4,500,000 loan. That loan was paid off in 2017. The payoff of this loan opened new construction possibilities for the district.

Gowing has dedicated many long weekends and late nights to this organization, but has always enjoyed the work. He is grateful for the people he has worked with including employees, engineers, contractors, city officials, and customers who have helped with the growth and success of Southwest Regional Water. He cares about providing clean, safe water to his clients and believes in the Southwest Regional Water District’s mission and vision.