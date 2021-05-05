Gowing wins award from Iowa Rural Water Association

Kevin Gowing of Clarinda has been named Iowa Rural Water Association’s 2020 System Manager of the Year.
This is an award presented annually to a Rural Water Manager who has shown dedication and significant contributions to the continued betterment of Iowa’s Rural Water Industry. This award was to be presented at the Iowa Rural Water Association’s 46th Annual Conference held in Des Moines, but due to the pandemic the award was presented at the April Southwest Regional Water District’s meeting.
Gowing began working at Page 1 Rural Water District in May of 1980 as a maintenance operator. He quickly grew very familiar with the new system working 11 hours a day, six days a week. To obtain some rural water construction experience he had the opportunity to work at the Eagle Butte Rural Water Construction Project in South Dakota. With this construction experience and working long hours he was hired as manager in 1982.
In the four decades Gowing has worked for the district it has undergone steady growth. When he started, the district consisted of approximately 580 miles of pipeline and has expanded to nearly 935 miles, an increase of over 350 miles of pipeline and infrastructure. A district that served three small towns in the early 1980’s now serves 11 area communities in Iowa and Missouri. The district has also added three water towers in two counties. Recently, they have started providing water to the Nodaway County Rural Water District in Missouri.
As the business expanded beyond Page County and into Missouri, Gowing suggested a name change from Page 1 Rural Water District to Southwest Regional Water District, which better describes their service area.
Another area of growth under Gowing has been the evolution of the district’s water supply. Page I Rural Water District originally contracted with Clarinda as its sole water source. In 1995, the district added the city of Red Oak as a water source. To ensure continued good quality water from the Clarinda water source, they helped to finance $ 4.5 million of the city’s water treatment plant in 2005. Southwest Regional Water District is currently in the process of completing a well project in Montgomery County for an additional water supply. This project consists of two new Dakota Sandstone wells that will be operated by SWRWD.
When Gowing became manager, one of his main goals was to pay off the original 40-year $4,500,000 loan. That loan was paid off in 2017. The payoff of this loan opened new construction possibilities for the district.
Gowing has dedicated many long weekends and late nights to this organization, but has always enjoyed the work. He is grateful for the people he has worked with including employees, engineers, contractors, city officials, and customers who have helped with the growth and success of Southwest Regional Water. He cares about providing clean, safe water to his clients and believes in the Southwest Regional Water District’s mission and vision.