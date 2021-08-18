GMBS recruits USAF Heartland of America Band for outdoor concert

Proving the third time is indeed the charm, the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society has scheduled a free outdoor concert to be held Saturday, Aug. 21, featuring the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band’s commercial music group, Raptor.
An outdoor event, the public concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum in Clarinda. Sonriser’s Popcorn of Clarinda will be on hand to sell sandwich dinners and popcorn to those attending the concert. Members of the public are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
“We felt it would be really nice to have an outdoor concert like this for the community. With all the issues we’ve had with COVID, people seem to be itching to get out and have some fun,” Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum Executive Director Shari Greenwood said.
Raptor was originally scheduled to present the Thursday night outdoor concert to kick off the 2020 Glenn Miller Festival. However, that Festival, as well as the 2021 celebration, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the cancelation of the 2020 concert, Greenwood said the GMBS and the band stayed in contact. When the band resumed its concert schedule, Greenwood said the society made the decision to proceed with the outdoor concert.
With extraordinary talent and a range of music - from rock-n-roll classics, country standards and patriotic favorites, to the chart-topping hits of today - the members of Raptor proudly showcase the Air Force’s excellence, precision and innovation in each performance.
Although the band does not feature hits of Clarinda native Glenn Miller, Greenwood said the GMBS was confident the group would still appeal to fans attending the Glenn Miller Festival.
“It looks like they present a fun show. There is so much Glenn Miller music at the festival that we thought we would do something a little different that opening night,” Greenwood said.
The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps in the United States Air Force. This unit was originally assigned to Offutt Air Force Base as the Strategic Air Command Band in 1948.
That would have been only four years after the death of Miller. The most popular civilian band leader of the Big Band Era, Miller gave up his successful career in 1942 to enlist in the United States Army. He was assigned to lead the Army Air Force Band and ultimately reached the rank of Major.
In preparation for a concert in Paris, Miller boarded a transport plane on Dec. 15, 1944, that was to fly from across the English Channel from England to France. However, the plane was lost at sea.
Greenwood said that history, and the impact Miller had on military bands, is not lost on the leader of Raptor. He visited Clarinda Aug. 18 to evaluate the facilities for the concert and also toured the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum.
“They believe there would not be these kinds of bands if not for Glenn Miller and the other Big Band Era bands. They understand the rich history that is involved,” Greenwood said. “During his tour of the museum, he played Glenn’s piano that we have. He was very impressed with the way the museum looked and the amount of history we are able to share with people.”
Prior to the start of the concert, American Legion Sergy Post 98 of Clarinda will perform the ceremonial “Presentation of Colours.”
West Clark Street from 16th to 17th Street, on the north side of the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum, will be closed starting at 5 p.m. for the concert. People attending the event will need to park on the nearby side streets.