GMBS recruits USAF Heartland of America Band for outdoor concert

Although the band does not feature hits of Clarinda native Glenn Miller, Greenwood said the GMBS was confident the group would still appeal to fans attending the Glenn Miller Festival.

“It looks like they present a fun show. There is so much Glenn Miller music at the festival that we thought we would do something a little different that opening night,” Greenwood said.

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps in the United States Air Force. This unit was originally assigned to Offutt Air Force Base as the Strategic Air Command Band in 1948.

That would have been only four years after the death of Miller. The most popular civilian band leader of the Big Band Era, Miller gave up his successful career in 1942 to enlist in the United States Army. He was assigned to lead the Army Air Force Band and ultimately reached the rank of Major.

In preparation for a concert in Paris, Miller boarded a transport plane on Dec. 15, 1944, that was to fly from across the English Channel from England to France. However, the plane was lost at sea.