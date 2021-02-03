GMBS offers virtual exhibit following cancellation of 2021 Glenn Miller Festival

“None of us expected or wished that a second annual festival has had to be set aside. Therefore, we are determined to make 2022 a banner year with a big bang and the best Glenn Miller Festival ever,” according to the letter.

Until then, the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum is working with Dennis Spragg and the University of Colorado Glenn Miller Archives to develop a special exhibit that Glenn Miller fans will be able to enjoy virtually. Visitors to Clarinda will also be able to view the special exhibit in person since the museum is open by appointment.

Greenwood said each year the museum develops a special exhibit for the Festival that is placed in the center display area. In 2019, that special exhibit was entitled Glenn Miller – 1939 – Moonlight Serenade” and focused on the history of the hit song.

The planned exhibit for the 2020 Glenn Miller Festival was “Glenn Miller – 1940 – Jukebox Saturday Night.” That exhibit will be combined with the exhibit “Glenn Miller – 1941 – Keep ‘Em Flying” that was planned for the 2021 Glenn Miller Festival.