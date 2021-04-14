GGA presents Page County Jail proposal

During the April 6 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Goldberg Group Architect out of St. Joseph, Missouri, gave a proposal on the county jail project.

GGA specializes in structures designed for law enforcement. Founder Larry Goldberg said the practice had planned over 300 justice projects nationwide, working in 27 states.

Goldberg said putting a law enforcement center together is not like designing an office building. It is a series of complex pieces, operations, standards that have to fit together precisely, he said.

“So the idea of designing a law enforcement and justice project without having a parallel development of staffing operations never made sense to us,” said Goldberg. “Which is why in 40 years, I’ve always had a criminologist on my staff who have been retired jail administrators.”

Goldberg said he was the first and, to his knowledge the only, practice and architect who is also a municipal advisor.

“So what this means is that I can not only help you guys with the planning of your facility, I can help you with the structuring of its financial obligation, its budget and staffing operations,” said Goldberg.