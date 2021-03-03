Friendship provides foundation for successful business partnership

A pair of high school friends turned business partners have learned the importance of dressing for success.

Joe Kirsch and Jake Reid of Clarinda are the owners of Merch Madness. The screen printing and embroidery shop was opened in the summer of 2019 and is located in the back half of the former J Bruner’s restaurant at 215 N. Sixth St. in Clarinda.

“We’ve been good friends since high school, but after graduation we went our separate ways. We each had jobs where we were on the road a lot, so we were trying to come up with something that would keep us home at night. A lot of our friends are business owners and said they had trouble getting apparel for their companies at good prices and with a quick turnaround,” Reid said.

Seeing a need for an apparel shop that could provide fast and affordable screen printing, the 2014 graduates of Clarinda High School made the decision to team up and start the business.

However, there was one little problem. Neither of the two friends was familiar with the screen printing process.

“It was completely new. Neither of us knew anything about it. We are 100% self taught and have gone through a lot of trial and error,” Kirsch said.