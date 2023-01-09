Former exchange student visits Clarinda

A former foreign exchange student who attended Clarinda High School returned to the community last week to visit her local friends for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 1991, Manami Nurakani was an exchange student at Clarinda High School. Since that time, she has returned to Clarinda roughly 30 times. For many of those visits, she served as an interpreter for the Tamana Girls' High School Band when the group attended the Glenn Miller Festival in Clarinda.

Nurakani last visited Clarinda in March of 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Now that life is returning to normal following the pandemic, she said she wanted to return to Clarinda to reconnect with her many friends in the community.

"Things with COVID-19 have settled a little bit in the United States and in the world. So we thought this was good timing for us to see our friends," Nurakani said.

Joining Nurakani on the trip from their home in Kumamoto, Japan, was her husband, Takashi. Also accompanying the couple was their 9-year-old nephew, Rui Haraguchi. This was the first time Haraguchi had traveled overseas.

The trio arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 28 and spent two nights in the city before arriving in Clarinda. Before they departed on Jan. 6, a community reception was held for the guests Jan. 4 at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum in Clarinda.

"No one told me there was going to be a reception. So, I was kind of surprised or stunned," Nurakani said. "We appreciate what you have planned for us. I am just really, really happy. I can't think of a better word."

Takashi said he also enjoyed the opportunity to return to Clarinda for the visit. He said the appearance of the city often reminds him of the scenery from a movie he saw as a boy.

Likewise, Haraguchi will have a special memory of a movie to connect with Clarinda. The three guests were treated to a night at the movies and saw "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the theater.

"Doing things is not that important. Sharing time, or sharing experiences and memories, that the most important thing," Nurakani said.

Looking back at the time since she first visited Clarinda as an exchange student, Nurakani said she was grateful for the many lifelong friends she has made in the community. She has also learned how to treat others based on the way she has been cared for by the people of Clarinda.

"It is not easy to continue friendships. I am privileged and honored to have met very nice people, and such thoughtful and caring people. I have learned so much from them about the way they care for people, think of others and the kindness they show. I have learned so many precious things as a person. That has meant a lot to my life," Nurakani said.