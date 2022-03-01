FMTC seeks grant to bring broadband fiber to Clarinda

Farmers Mutual Telephone Company of Stanton has announced its plans to apply for a $39 million federal grant to bring fiber optic broadband internet to the cities of Clarinda, Bedford, Gravity and Red Oak.

FMTC Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cabbage met with the Clarinda City Council Feb. 23 at the Lied Public Library to review the details of the grant proposal.

The ReConnect 3 program features $1.14 billion in funding divided between four types of grants. Those funds are being distributed nationally through the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Our vision, truly, is to enhance the quality, for both residents and businesses, by bringing our services to the four counties that we are in, which is Montgomery, Page, Adams and Taylor. So, our vision is to be 100% fiber to the home to the remaining residents and businesses within those four counties,” Cabbage said.

Since 2017, Cabbage said FMTC has provided fiber optic internet service to the cities of Stanton, Villisca, New Market, Nodaway and Bethesda as well as the surrounding rural areas of those communities. These are the five regulated exchange areas of the company.

Typically, Cabbage said it would have taken FMTC 30 to 40 years to recover the initial investment involved in running fiber optic lines to its various service areas. However, by using Universal Service Funds from the five regulated exchange areas, he said the company was able to finance 40% to 50% of the upfront capital costs for the projects in those cities.

“It actually reduces it down to about 17% recoup our initial costs. So, it’s still not a fantastic business model, but it is one we want to do and we have the staff in place and the technology in place to handle to handle this capacity very, very well,” Cabbage said.

However, when FMTC steps outside those exchange areas to communities like Red Oak, Clarinda, Corning and Bedford, those Universal Service Funds are no longer available. As a result, Cabbage said FMTC has turned to the ReConnect program to secure funding to assist with those upfront costs.

FMTC has previously received grants through the first two rounds of applications to the ReConnect program. During the initial phase of the program, Cabbage said service areas had to have internet speeds of less than 10 Megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 1 Mbps for uploads to qualify. FMTC was awarded a grant of $6.5 million from this round of the program to upgrade the service in rural Red Oak.

For ReConnect 2, Cabbage said those limits were increased to 25 Mbps for download speeds and 3 Mbps for upload speeds. Therefore, FMTC was able to acquire a $ 4.8 million grant for the rural area west of Clarinda as well as the rural areas of Bedford and Gravity.

Now, with Reconnect 3, the qualifying speeds have been increased to less than 100 Mbps for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads. These higher levels, Cabbage said, now makes the cities of Bedford, Clarinda, Gravity and Red Oak eligible for a development project. Some rural areas of Clarinda that were not eligible for the ReConnect 2 program would also be included in this project.

Cabbage said FMTC would be applying for the $39 million award through a combination program featuring a 50% grant and 50% loan. There is $250 million in funding available through this grant program, but the maximum amount that can be applied for is $50 million. The deadline to submit the grant application is March 9.

“When you look at Clarinda, the total is just over $16 million that we are going to need to build a fiber optic network, and that includes the rural areas as well,” Cabbage said. “Almost 44% of our total project is going to be for the Clarinda and Clarinda rural areas.”

Since the bids for materials were considerably higher than expected for the first two ReConnect grant projects FMTC undertook, Cabbage said the company has included a 5% cushion in the grant application to allow for future inflation. However, if the costs still come in over budget, Cabbage said he may need to speak to the respective cities about possible assistance with the project.

“What I’m hoping is that in this next infrastructure bill there will be funds available,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

If the grant application is accepted, Cabbage said FMTC would have five years to complete the project. This would include burying 178 miles of fiber optic cable, and constructing new central office facilities, including one in Clarinda, to make service available to the residents and businesses in those cities.

Along with its other services, Cabbage said FMTC would then be able to offer broadband internet with the capability of 1 gigabit of service with a base level of 100 Mbps for both download and upload speeds.

“Obviously, we need customers to make it work. A typical business model is you need to have at least 60% to make the financial model work. We feel very confident that we will achieve that,” Cabbage said.