Fareway issues donation to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce

Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a second donation in the amount of $200,000 to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC). The donation provided for up to $2,000 in gift cards to IACC chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.

IACC distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce organization received $2,000 in gift cards, which were distributed to local small businesses and their employees.

“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said IACC Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous additional donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”