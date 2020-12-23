 Skip to main content
Fareway issues donation to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce
Fareway issues donation to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce

HJ - Fareway Gift Cards to Chamber

Fareway Grocery Manger Travis Stout, left, recently presented a donation of $2,000 worth of gift cards to the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Accepting the donation was Chamber of Commerce president Jake Jobe. The donation was part of a $200,000 contribution made by Fareway Stores Inc., to assist small businesses and their employees. (Photo provided by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce)

Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a second donation in the amount of $200,000 to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC). The donation provided for up to $2,000 in gift cards to IACC chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.

IACC distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce organization received $2,000 in gift cards, which were distributed to local small businesses and their employees.

“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said IACC Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous additional donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”

“The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce organization truly appreciates the generosity of Fareway to contribute gift cards for IACC chamber of commerce members. It has been heart-warming to see the tremendous support for our chamber member businesses especially during the holiday season”, stated Clarinda Chamber Executive Director Elaine Farwell.

In 2020, Fareway has provided nearly $500,000 in support to small businesses in partnership with IACC and local chamber of commerce members. Follow the movement on Facebook with #FarewayShopsLocal.

