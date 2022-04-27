Equestrian group, Conservation Board hold work day at Pierce Creek

Members of a local volunteer group have received statewide recognition for a work day held recently at Pierce Creek.

Michelle Jordan, representing the Southwest Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Iowa, attended the Page County Conservation Board meeting April 19 in Clarinda to report on the work day. Members of the organization, the equestrian committee, the Page County Conservation Board and other volunteers joined forces April 9 to make improvements to the equestrian campground.

“We want to express our appreciation to John (Schwab, Page County Conservation Director, and Mark (Marriott of the Page County Conservation Board) for being out supporting our work day. We had about 20 people out there and got a lot of work done,” Jordan said.

Jordan said she wrote a Facebook post and provided photos about the event that was added to the Conservation Department webpage. The post was also picked up by the Back Country Horseman of Iowa on its statewide Facebook page.

“Back Country Horsemen, the Southwest Chapter, is really pleased that the state picked it up and posted those pictures and the little blurb I wrote about that,” Jordan said.

Conservation Board member Whitney Beery also suggested the possibility of involving the Page County Cayuse Club in any future volunteer projects at the park. Schwab said local high school government students also assist the department with volunteer projects on occasion.

The discussion then shifted to other maintenance projects planned at Pierce Creek. Schwab said work on drainage tiles involving a portion of Pierce Creek and an adjoining land owner would be starting as soon as weather permitted. Schwab said the total project could take three to four weeks to complete.

Deb Ratliff objected to the location of a gate that was installed to limit access to the area of the park that would be worked on. Ratliff said the gate would prevent the use of several trails in the northern portion of the park for the length of the project.

However, Schwab clarified the gate would only be closed for the few days it would take to complete the park portion of the project. Schwab said he was hopeful the project would start at the park and then move to the private land.

“If they can, they’re going to start on our side first,” Conservation Board member Bill Robertson said.

However, if the work starts on the private property, Schwab said the gate would remain open until the county portion of the tile project was ready to begin.

“This should have happened in the fall or early winter. But then I got a call last week saying, hey by the way, we talked to the family. They do want to do the project and we’re going to go ahead and move forward. We expressed our unhappiness with the timing, but that’s what we’re stuck with,” Schwab said.

Jordan then asked about the status of a $5,000 grant secured by the Southwest Iowa Trail Riders for various maintenance projects at Pierce Creek. Jordan asked for a breakdown of the projects the grant funds were being used for.

Schwab estimated $4,100 of the grant funds had been spent by the Conservation Department so far at Pierce Creek.

“We’ve all got to realize, with everything we’ve done out there and the shelter, the total cost of this, we’re up to $8,000 or $9,000 dollars,” Schwab said. “It’s not just the grant that’s paying for all the stuff at Pierce Creek. Our department is paying for a lot of it too. We’ll get all these improvements done. It’s not all going to come out of grant money.”

Beery proposed scheduling a special meeting where Schwab and the board could review where the grant dollars had been spent with the members of the Southwest Iowa Trail Riders.

Ratliff also inquired about a problem with the large number of beavers at the park.

Schwab said beavers were creating problems at all the parks in the county. He said 17 beavers had already been removed from Pierce Creek and there was still an issue.

Jordan also informed the board a riding competition has been scheduled at the park for July 9.

Meanwhile, Terry Broyles of the gun range committee at Pierce Creek said that organization was looking at a Lady’s Day firearm safety and shooting event at the gun range at Piece Creek. However, there were concerns the proposed dates could interfere with the monthly rides scheduled by the Southwest Iowa Trail Riders.

Therefore, Beery suggested Broyles check with the committee about holding the event on a Sunday rather than a Saturday. Broyles agreed to speak with the committee and report back to Schwab.

Earlier in the meeting, during public comments, Judith Blay said a fallen tree that originally blocked a footbridge at Nodaway Valley Park was now lying next to the bridge. She said this now prevents horseback riders from leaving the walking trail to cross the creek bed and then return to the trail. Therefore, Blay asked if at least a portion of the tree could be removed to allow riders to cross the creek.