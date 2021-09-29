Election features contested school board race

There are also two seats up for election this year on the South Page Community School District Board of Directors. Those seats are an at-large director to represent District 2 and an at-large director for District 3. However, no candidates filed for either seat.

In Blanchard, the seats for mayor and three city council positions are up for re-election this year. No candidates filed for those positions.

Braddyville voters will be selecting a mayor and three city council positions. Kim Gotschall is running unopposed for mayor. The three council candidates are Janell Anderson, Larry E Murphy and Elaine Ripley.

In Coin, Rickie Willis is running unopposed for mayor. Barbara McCollum and Rebecca Willis are running for the two city council seats on the ballot.

Squaring off in the race for College Springs mayor this year are Paula Owens and Michael Runyon. There are also seven candidates who filed to run for the five College Springs City Council seats. Those candidates are Darla Burson, Don Gay, Phillip Greever, Renee Hartman, Tanner Marriott, Michael Len Roberts and Douglas B Stotts.

Hepburn had no candidates file for the city election. The mayor and all five city council seats are up for election.