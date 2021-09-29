Election features contested school board race

A highly contested race for two seats on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors highlights the local ballot for the Nov. 2 City/School Election in Page County.
Candidates wishing to run in the Nov. 2 election had to file by the end of business Sept. 16. The filing agent for school board candidates was the school board secretary for the respective districts. Candidates running for city office filed their paperwork with the office of the Page County Auditor.
Eight candidates filed for the two seats up for election this year on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors. Those candidates are Patrick Hickey, Scott Honeyman, Karen Ratashak Perala, Paul J Boysen, Ann Sunderman Meyer, Jay Lininger, Colby Pedersen and Cade Iversen.
As for the city portion of the election in Clarinda, three seats each on the Clarinda City Council and the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees will be filled this year. Current Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull is not seeking re-election this year. The lone candidate for mayor in Clarinda is Craig Hill. The candidates for the other two seats on the city council are incumbents Matt Ridge and Jamie Shore.
Three incumbents are also seeking re-election to the CRHC Board of Trustees and are running uncontested for those positions. The three candidates are Katharine M Boysen, Dale Fulk and Rob Marsh.
There are also two seats up for election this year on the South Page Community School District Board of Directors. Those seats are an at-large director to represent District 2 and an at-large director for District 3. However, no candidates filed for either seat.
In Blanchard, the seats for mayor and three city council positions are up for re-election this year. No candidates filed for those positions.
Braddyville voters will be selecting a mayor and three city council positions. Kim Gotschall is running unopposed for mayor. The three council candidates are Janell Anderson, Larry E Murphy and Elaine Ripley.
In Coin, Rickie Willis is running unopposed for mayor. Barbara McCollum and Rebecca Willis are running for the two city council seats on the ballot.
Squaring off in the race for College Springs mayor this year are Paula Owens and Michael Runyon. There are also seven candidates who filed to run for the five College Springs City Council seats. Those candidates are Darla Burson, Don Gay, Phillip Greever, Renee Hartman, Tanner Marriott, Michael Len Roberts and Douglas B Stotts.
Hepburn had no candidates file for the city election. The mayor and all five city council seats are up for election.
Voters in Shambaugh will be electing a mayor and five city council members. Ron Peterman is running unopposed for mayor. The five candidates who filed for seats on the city council are Joseph Dow, Patricia A Johnson, Patricia LaFoy, Karen Miller and Sherry Stuvick.
In Yorktown, Rachel Cabeen and David Stalder will square off in the race for mayor. There are also three seats open on the city council, but only two candidates filed for the election. Those candidates are Danielle “Danie” Blake and Michael Conte.
Due to recent election law changes, the following dates are important for voters to be aware of:
• Pre-registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 18, at 5:00 p.m. After that, Election Day Registration rules apply.
• Absentee ballot requests may be returned to the County Auditor’s Office no earlier than Aug. 24.
• Absentee ballots can be mailed out starting Wednesday, Oct. 13 and continue through Monday, Oct. 18.
• Voters may vote absentee in the County Auditor’s Office beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, and continue until 5 p.m. the day prior to the date of election.
• Absentee ballots must be received by the County Auditor’s Office before polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For those wishing to vote absentee by mail, absentee ballot request forms are available on the Page County website pagecounty.iowa.gov and the Office of the Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov. People may also contact the Page County Auditor’s office to have an absentee ballot request form mailed to them.
A voted absentee ballot may be returned to the Commissioner’s Office by mail or in person. No person other than the registered voter, an individual who lives in the same household as the registered voter, the registered voter’s immediate family member, or a delivery agent may return a voted absentee ballot to the County Auditor’s Office.
Melissa Wellhausen, Page County Auditor, and her staff are committed to making sure that every eligible voter in Page County has the opportunity to vote and that their vote counts.