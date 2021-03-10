Ehlers returns to Clarinda as elementary principal

Pending formal approval by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors, Lesley Ehlers will serve as the new PK-6 elementary principal for Clarinda.

Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman announced March 3 that Ehlers had accepted the position for the 2021-2022 school year. Ehlers started her 25-year career in education in Clarinda as a kindergarten teacher.

“We welcome her passion, student-centered mindset, expertise in instructional leadership and approachable style. She will be an inspiring leader for the PK-6 building and a strong administrative team member,” Bergman said.

Passionate about helping children reach their full potential, Ehlers considers herself a life-long learner. As a result, she said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Clarinda,

“I am incredibly excited to work beside you next year as your PreK-6 elementary principal. Together we will continue to make Garfield Elementary the best place for students and staff,” Ehlers said.