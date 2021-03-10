Ehlers returns to Clarinda as elementary principal

Pending formal approval by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors, Lesley Ehlers will serve as the new PK-6 elementary principal for Clarinda.
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman announced March 3 that Ehlers had accepted the position for the 2021-2022 school year. Ehlers started her 25-year career in education in Clarinda as a kindergarten teacher.
“We welcome her passion, student-centered mindset, expertise in instructional leadership and approachable style. She will be an inspiring leader for the PK-6 building and a strong administrative team member,” Bergman said.
Passionate about helping children reach their full potential, Ehlers considers herself a life-long learner. As a result, she said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Clarinda,
“I am incredibly excited to work beside you next year as your PreK-6 elementary principal. Together we will continue to make Garfield Elementary the best place for students and staff,” Ehlers said.
For the past seven years Ehlers has worked with the Green Hills Area Education Agency as a general education and specially designed instruction literary consultant. She also possesses strengths in the multi-tiered system of support for students; data-based decision making; leading professional learning; and system-level supports.
Ehlers holds a master’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s degree in PK-12 administration and special education supervisor.
Ehlers and her husband are the parents of two daughters who will be graduating from college and high school, respectively, this spring.
“When not attending their activities, you can find me enjoying the outdoors, reading a good book or listening to some great music,” Ehlers said.