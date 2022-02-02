Donations support PEC capital campaign at CRHC

The Whitmore Family and PCSB Bank made very generous donations to Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC) for Clarinda Regional Health Center’s “Expanding Exceptional Care” Capital Campaign.

The contribution, totaling $50,000, made in memory of Ken Whitmore has advanced PEC one step closer to its fundraising goal. The substantial donation will benefit the overall construction project that will add 19,000 square feet of additional healthcare space to its current facility. The expansion project includes a new Physical Therapy Building, and an addition to the existing facility that includes another OR suite, a larger Pharmacy and new space for a much-needed Oncology expansion.

Dale and Vicki Fulk also made an impactful donation to PEC. Being a member of Clarinda Regional Health Center’s Board of Trustees since 2017, Fulk commented, “I want to give back to the public. I enjoy being on the board and I enjoy the challenges presented to the board. We are making many positive changes.”

The Fulks are excited to see the renovation and expansion project through to completion acknowledging that the final result will be something the hospital will be proud of.

The Fulk’s thoughtful donation comes at a time when Partners in Exceptional Care is seeking additional local support to ensure the full $150,000 matching challenge grant can be secured from The Clarinda Foundation.

“It is great to see our community come together to support CRHC’s project. We are proud to offer a wide range of services, allowing residents the option of quality healthcare close to home, “ said Chuck Nordyke, CEO of CRHC.

More information about CRHC’s expansion project can be found at clarindahealth.com on the home page. If you would like to learn more or donate to the expansion project please contact Jennifer McCall, Director of Community Engagement and Grants at jmccall@clarindahealth.com or by calling 712-542-6776.