Donations support PEC capital campaign at CRHC

HJ - Whitmore Donation to CRHC

The Whitmore Family and PCSB recently combined to make a $50,000 donation in memory of Ken Whitmore to Partners in Exceptional Care at Clarinda Regional Health Center to support the Expanding Exceptional Care capital campaign at the hospital. Attending the donation ceremony were, from left, Megan Cabbage, James Johnson, Rita Shull, Lynn Whitmore, Scott Whitmore, Cynthia Alvarez, Jennifer McCall, Chuck Nordyke and Jon Baier. (Photo provided by Clarinda Regional Health Center)

The Whitmore Family and PCSB Bank made very generous donations to Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC) for Clarinda Regional Health Center’s “Expanding Exceptional Care” Capital Campaign.

The contribution, totaling $50,000, made in memory of Ken Whitmore has advanced PEC one step closer to its fundraising goal. The substantial donation will benefit the overall construction project that will add 19,000 square feet of additional healthcare space to its current facility. The expansion project includes a new Physical Therapy Building, and an addition to the existing facility that includes another OR suite, a larger Pharmacy and new space for a much-needed Oncology expansion.

HJ - Fulk Donation to CRHC

Dale and Vicki Fulk of Clarinda recently made a $15,000 donation to Partners in Exceptional Care at Clarinda Regional Health Center to support the Expanding Exceptional Care capital campaign at the hospital. Attending the donation ceremony were, from left, Jennifer McCall, Dale Fulk, Vicki Fulk, Chuck Nordyke and Randy Walters.. (Photo provided by Clarinda Regional Health Center)

Dale and Vicki Fulk also made an impactful donation to PEC. Being a member of Clarinda Regional Health Center’s Board of Trustees since 2017, Fulk commented, “I want to give back to the public. I enjoy being on the board and I enjoy the challenges presented to the board. We are making many positive changes.”

The Fulks are excited to see the renovation and expansion project through to completion acknowledging that the final result will be something the hospital will be proud of.

People are also reading…

The Fulk’s thoughtful donation comes at a time when Partners in Exceptional Care is seeking additional local support to ensure the full $150,000 matching challenge grant can be secured from The Clarinda Foundation.

“It is great to see our community come together to support CRHC’s project. We are proud to offer a wide range of services, allowing residents the option of quality healthcare close to home, “ said Chuck Nordyke, CEO of CRHC.

More information about CRHC’s expansion project can be found at clarindahealth.com on the home page. If you would like to learn more or donate to the expansion project please contact Jennifer McCall, Director of Community Engagement and Grants at jmccall@clarindahealth.com or by calling 712-542-6776.

