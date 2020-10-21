Dolecheck seeks reelection to Iowa House of Representatives

“I know it’s a moving target, and you never know,” said Dolecheck. “I personally feel that the best education for a student is in the classroom setting for the majority of our students, not all of them. There are some students who may perform better online.”

Dolecheck said they came up with a blended model for school districts meeting specific criteria and felt the guidelines are working well.

“I think the Governor, in my opinion, is doing a real good job under the circumstances of changing dynamics to be a good leader,” said Dolecheck. “Statewide, I think we’re doing about as good a job as we could.”

Dolecheck said education has to be blended with economics and the will of the people and public safety while maintaining and slowing down the spread of the virus.

“I think the governor has done about as good a job as anybody could do of striking that balance,” said Dolecheck. “You can’t just shut everything down and let people live in fear. You have to reopen sometime. Especially in rural Iowa, if you shut down what little we have, then we suffer. We keep praying for a vaccine so lives can get back to more normal.”

Dolecheck said if reelected, he will continue to work in the education arena.