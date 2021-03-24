Department of Education Director to visit Clarinda as part of school tour

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo will visit the Clarinda Community School District in the near future as part of a spring school tour focused on work-based learning.

Leo kicked off the tour March 18 in the Marshalltown Community School District. State leaders are looking for ways to strengthen Iowa’s workforce talent pipeline. Increasing student engagement through hands-on, real-world learning experiences is a key strategy to help students explore and prepare for high-demand careers with companies across the state.

“I’m excited to learn more about innovative work-based learning programs and other initiatives underway in our schools and community colleges,” Lebo said. “Students engaged in learning that integrates technical and academic skills that align with workforce needs helps them make decisions about future careers and offers clear pathways to industry certifications and postsecondary credentials.”