Deadline approaches for Page County Community Foundation grant applications

The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, reminds Page County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Monday, Feb. 1.

Applications are currently being accepted online for the spring grant cycle with approximately $90,000 available to support Page County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Page County.

Full application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Page County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

Made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. Only organizations providing services in Page County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.

Please contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.