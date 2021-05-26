Cruzin’ Clarinda names local couples as co-marshals

“You can have a fancy car or an old junker. It doesn’t matter. They are all accepted,” Arlen Meyer said.

“The show is very popular. There are all kinds of vehicles to look at and as a result it draws a big crowd. The community is recognized throughout this part of the state for the show and that’s good for the town,” Dennis Dalbey said.

In fact, if the weather cooperates, organizers of Cruzin’ Clarinda believe this could be the largest crowd to ever attend the show. Janice Dalbey said the attendance has grown every year and the only benefits Clarinda.

“I think it shows the strong community spirit we have in Clarinda. The people who have spearheaded it need to be commended. Whether they have a car entered or not, a lot of enthusiasts come into town. The square looks even more beautiful now with all the renovations that have been done, we have our fine restaurants there to serve the visitors and it is just a great time for everyone to come together,” Ann Meyer said.

Excitement is especially high for Cruzin’ Clarinda since the 2020 show had to canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since this is an outdoor event visitors will have the chance to be socially distant and follow any other precautions needed to feel safe during the day.