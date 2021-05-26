Cruzin’ Clarinda names local couples as co-marshals

Cruzin’ Clarinda promises to be twice as nice this year as organizers have selected two local couples to serve as co-grand marshals for the event.
Dennis and Janice Dalbey will be joined by Arlen and Ann Meyer as the honored dignitaries for the car show and parade to be held June 5 as part of Cruzin’ Clarinda. This is the seventh year for the popular showcase.
Both couples have participated in Cruzin’ Clarinda since its inception, they were surprised to learn they had been selected as co-grand marshals.
“We thought it was quite an honor. We were not really expecting anything like this. Since we have participated faithfully each year it felt good,” Dennis Dalbey said.
“It was pretty exciting and certainly a surprise,” Ann Meyer said. “This is the kind of thing you do for fun. You don’t think you’re recognized for it.”
Registration for the Show and Shine car show will begin at 11:30 a.m. The wide variety of vehicles involved in the event will be on display from 1-4 p.m. around the downtown square in Clarinda.
Vehicles will then begin lining up at 5 p.m. at 13th and Washington Streets for the 5:30 p.m. parade. All of the festivities are open any type of motorized vehicle such as cars, pickups, motorcycles and tractors.
“You can have a fancy car or an old junker. It doesn’t matter. They are all accepted,” Arlen Meyer said.
“The show is very popular. There are all kinds of vehicles to look at and as a result it draws a big crowd. The community is recognized throughout this part of the state for the show and that’s good for the town,” Dennis Dalbey said.
In fact, if the weather cooperates, organizers of Cruzin’ Clarinda believe this could be the largest crowd to ever attend the show. Janice Dalbey said the attendance has grown every year and the only benefits Clarinda.
“I think it shows the strong community spirit we have in Clarinda. The people who have spearheaded it need to be commended. Whether they have a car entered or not, a lot of enthusiasts come into town. The square looks even more beautiful now with all the renovations that have been done, we have our fine restaurants there to serve the visitors and it is just a great time for everyone to come together,” Ann Meyer said.
Excitement is especially high for Cruzin’ Clarinda since the 2020 show had to canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since this is an outdoor event visitors will have the chance to be socially distant and follow any other precautions needed to feel safe during the day.
“A lot of people have been vaccinated and want to be able to get back to normal. I think people feel more at ease and want to come out and do things. They want to be amongst their friends and take part in some of the events we had to give up last year. I’m glad to see the community open up to doing it this year,” Dennis Dalbey said.
“It’s a cool thing that brings in different people from all around the area. After everything we faced with COVID, this is going to be the first big community event. I think it’s going to be a pretty good sized event because people want to get out and do something different,” Arlen Meyer said.
However, Dennis and Janice Dalbey are also excited about Cruzin’ Clarinda for another, more personal, reason. They have a title to defend.
Since 2016, Dennis Dalbey has won the Tractor Best of Show award for his 1954 Farmall Super M-TA. His father, George, purchased the new tractor from Miller-Tomlinson Implement Company in 1954 and it was used on the family farm for many years.
“I remember the day they brought it to the farm. It was brand new. I was 9-years-old and I sat in front of my father on the seat as we took it out and did a little plowing to try it out. I later used it a lot on the farm myself. That tractor has done a lot of work on our farm over the years,” Dennis Dalbey said.
As a result of its regular use on the farm, Dennis said the tractor had remained mechanically maintained over the years. However, in 2016, he decided to have the tractor repainted. Two days after the tractor came out of the paint shop, Dennis entered it in Cruzin’ Clarinda.
Along with the Farmall tractor, Dennis and Janice Dalbey also collect of Studebakers. Dennis said his grandfather, Ross Cuttell, owned Community Motor Service and was a Studebaker dealer from 1916 to 1966. He then operated a Studebaker parts business that was inherited by Dennis.
Janice Dalbey said the couple plans to have at least one of their Studebakers on display at the show the year. In addition, Janice will be showing her 2019 Mazda MX5.
Meanwhile, Arlen and Ann Meyer will be showcasing their restored 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The car is a silver metallic color with red interior. Arlen said the car closely resembles the 1969 Chevelle SS he owned when he attended college at South Dakota State University in 1972.
“We had wanted a classic car of some sort and then we saw the ad for this car. It was really a barn find,” Ann Meyer said.
A farmer in the Council Bluffs area had owned the car, but parked it in his shed when he quit driving. Dusty Whitehead and Mike Whitehead built a new engine for the care, while David Mandeville completed the rest of the restoration work. This included installing the new engine, a new transmission and painting the car. In all, it took four years to complete the work.
“After four years of not seeing it, it was exciting to have everything done. Once I got it back, it brought back a lot of old memories. At that time (in 1969) this care was one of the elites because it was an SS. If you look at cars today, they have so many more features and are so plush. You can really see how much the times have changed,” Arlen Meyer said.