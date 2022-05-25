Cruzin’ Clarinda honors Ohdens as grand marshals

Neil and Jana Ohden of Clarinda are moving up in the parade order for the Eighth Annual Cruzin’ Clarinda event to be held Saturday, June 4, around the downtown square.

Regular participants in the event over the last seven years, Neil and Jana have been selected to serve as the grand marshals of Cruzin’ Clarinda for 2022. As the grand marshals, the Ohdens will lead the parade portion of the festivities, which starts at 4 p.m. that day.

“I was kind of surprised we got chosen. There are a lot of antique cars in Clarinda, so they have ample choices to pick from,” Neil said. “It will be neat to be in the front of the parade instead of the back. It is nice to be recognized for the hard work we have put into our vehicles.”

“It’s an honor that we were chosen and we appreciate that,” Jana said. “We are used to working behind the scenes and not being in front.”

Neil said he normally drives his 1931 Ford Model A pickup in the parade and Jana joins him. Meanwhile, their son and daughter drive their 1931 Ford Model A four-door sedan in the parade.

Prior to leading the parade, Neil and Jana will also have an opportunity to display their two classic vehicles during the Show and Shine car show. Free registration for the Show and Shine will be held from 9-11 a.m., with the show being held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Judging will be held from noon until 2 p.m. An awards ceremony will then be held at 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle enthusiasts from across Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas attend the Cruzin’ Clarinda events. The unique feature of the activities is that all motorized vehicles are encouraged to participate. This includes cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

“I’m glad Clarinda does this. It brings a lot of business to the community for that day. It’s nice to see all the cars and everyone working together to make this happen,” Jana said.

“I hope we have a good turnout. Clarinda ought to be happy we are able to put this on. I would like to thank all the people that held with it,” Neil said.

Although Jana enjoys visiting with the various people during the Show and Shine event, she said her favorite part of the day is the parade. However, Neil said he prefers the Show and Shine because it provides the collectors an opportunity to talk about the hobby and share stories about their vehicles.

“I like the camaraderie that exists between all the guys with their cars. Even though we may not have the same taste in vehicles, it’s nice to see what other people can do and how they give them up. It provides a glimpse at a little transportation history,” Neil said.

Raised in the town of Carnarvon in northwest Iowa, Neil said his interest in classic vehicles came from helping his father fix cars. By the time he reached high school, Neil said he especially liked the look of the Ford Model A and set his sights on purchasing one to restore.

“I delivered the Des Moines Register. One day I looked through the want ads and saw a Model A pickup for sale. I called the guy. He said he had a list of guys ahead of me, but he said I would be next on the list. I kind of gave up. I never thought he would call back, but sure enough he did. So I purchased it with the savings from my paper route,” Neil said.

It just so happened, Neil said, the seller of the pickup was from Essex. He purchased the pickup while he was still in high school and has owned the vehicle for more than 40 years.

However, the condition of the pickup at the time Neil bought it left a lot to be desired. He said there was no wiring or interior in the truck. The rear fenders had patches that were welded on the outside and were then welded to the box of the pickup. The front fenders, meanwhile, had holes where the light bar went across the truck.

“Fixing the rear fenders on the pickup was quite a challenge. We had to take the patches off the outside and grind out the welds. Then we welded them back on underneath. We also had to do a lot of body work and use putty to make them look right,” Neil said.

He also painted the pickup a light brown color with black fenders. All of the body work and painting was done in his family’s one-car garage with a small air compressor and a paint gun purchased from a Coast To Coast hardware store.

It is still a work in progress, but it was about five or six years before we got it to where it is now. There is always something to do or fix on them, Neil said.

Neil and Jana then added the 1931 Model A four-door sedan to their collection approximately 20 years ago. That car was purchased during a sale held in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The sedan is green with black fenders. Neil said, overall, the car was in good condition when they purchased it.

“I had to do a little ignition work on it, but other than that I have not had to do a whole lot to it. We have basically left it the same,” Neil said.

However, a problem did arise in time with the steering system. Neil said they would be driving down the road and the car would begin to wobble.

“We would be going down the road and it would start shimmying all over the place. We thought we had to get this stopped,”

When he inspected the car, Neil said he discovered several broken springs in the steering linkage. He was able to replace the broken springs in only a couple of days.